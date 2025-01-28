We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Occidental Petroleum (OXY - Free Report) standing at $49.56, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
The the stock of oil and gas exploration and production company has risen by 1.5% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 18, 2025. On that day, Occidental Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.46%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.13 billion, reflecting a 5.32% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Occidental Petroleum is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Occidental Petroleum is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.