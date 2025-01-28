We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) reached $41.11, with a -1.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.99% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Navios Maritime Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $3.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $340.83 million, up 4.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% lower. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.92.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, finds itself in the bottom 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.