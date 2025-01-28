We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.90, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 17.52% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of RCM Technologies, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.82, showcasing a 15.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $77.19 million, up 8.67% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, RCM Technologies, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.73. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.92.
The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.