MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest trading session, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) closed at $22.84, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 3.62% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.67. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.32 for its industry.
One should further note that MNSO currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
