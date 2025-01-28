We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gray Media (GTN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Gray Media (GTN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.75, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Shares of the broadcast television company have appreciated by 23.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The upcoming earnings release of Gray Media will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Gray Media to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 650%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.04 billion, showing a 20.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Gray Media presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.