Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $114.96, demonstrating a -0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The home construction supplier's shares have seen an increase of 11.29% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Louisiana-Pacific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.74, indicating a 4.23% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $653.85 million, down 0.63% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Louisiana-Pacific should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.63% higher. At present, Louisiana-Pacific boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Louisiana-Pacific is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.42.
Investors should also note that LPX has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
