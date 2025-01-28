Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) reported $167 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +11.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Enterprise Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60.4%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.1% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $42.69 million versus $32.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $14.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.07 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $20.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.72 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $146.37 million compared to the $140.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit service charges: $4.73 million versus $4.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tax credit income: $6.02 million compared to the $3 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $148.64 million versus $143.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management income: $2.72 million compared to the $2.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Financial Services here>>>

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

