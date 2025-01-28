Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE - Free Report) reported revenue of $788.95 million, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.39, compared to -$0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $789.14 million, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alexandria Real Estate Equities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • North America Occupancy - excluding properties held for sale: 94.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.4%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $25.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +76.3%.
  • Revenues- Rental: $763.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $774.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.38 versus $0.82 estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alexandria Real Estate Equities here>>>

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

