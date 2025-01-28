Back to top

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, W.R. Berkley (WRB - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.51 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion, representing a surprise of +4.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how W.R. Berkley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Expense Ratio - Total: 28.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 28.7%.
  • Combined Ratio - Total: 90.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 91.3%.
  • Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment: 62.2% versus 62.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loss ratio - Total: 61.8% compared to the 62.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues from non-insurance businesses: $152.71 million compared to the $167.91 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned: $3.01 billion compared to the $2.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Net investment income: $317.44 million compared to the $342.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Insurance service fees: $27.35 million compared to the $26.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned- Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: $372.42 million compared to the $351.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Other income (loss): $0.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +341.8%.
  • Net premiums earned- Insurance: $2.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Net investment gains (losses)- Net realized gains on investment sales: $151.90 million versus $17.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5407.6% change.
Shares of W.R. Berkley have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

