Image: Bigstock

Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know

Lucid Group (LCID - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.75, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had lost 12.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 8.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.26, signifying a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.46 million, up 43.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.95% lower. Right now, Lucid Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


