Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) ending at $57.63, denoting a -0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The company's stock has dropped by 1.3% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.15%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.14 billion, reflecting a 11.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion, indicating changes of +12.14% and +11.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Copart, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.67. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.67.
The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 4, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.