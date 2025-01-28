We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) closed at $171.60, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 9.42% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Diamondback Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 24, 2025. On that day, Diamondback Energy is projected to report earnings of $3.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.17%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.41 billion, indicating a 52.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Diamondback Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.68% downward. At present, Diamondback Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Diamondback Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.45 of its industry.
Meanwhile, FANG's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
