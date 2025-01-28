We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Adecoagro (AGRO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) reached $9.49, with a +0.32% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.07%.
Shares of the producer of agricultural products and renewable energy witnessed a loss of 0.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 1.99% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Adecoagro is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Adecoagro is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.67 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that AGRO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Agriculture - Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.37.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.