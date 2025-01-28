Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Western Alliance (WAL) Q4 Earnings

Western Alliance (WAL - Free Report) reported $848.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.7%. EPS of $1.95 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $817.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92, the EPS surprise was +1.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Alliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.1% versus 59.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized: 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $77.31 billion versus $76.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $171.90 million versus $129.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service charges and fees: $31.70 million compared to the $31.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income: $666.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $673.83 million.
  • Net gain on loan origination and sale activities: $67.90 million compared to the $46.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other non-interest income: $14.80 million compared to the $19.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from equity investments: $11.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.55 million.
  • Net loan servicing revenue: $24.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Western Alliance here>>>

Shares of Western Alliance have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

