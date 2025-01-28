Back to top

WSFS (WSFS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, WSFS Financial (WSFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $261.51 million, down 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $266.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +13.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WSFS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61.5%.
  • Net Interest Income: $178.21 million compared to the $175.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $83.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.15 million.
Shares of WSFS have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

