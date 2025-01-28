Back to top

Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Seacoast Banking (SBCF - Free Report) reported $132.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128.8 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +60.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Seacoast Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65.3%.
  • Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $92.45 million versus $76.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $98.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.34 million.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $13.64 billion compared to the $13.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $17.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.79 million.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $116.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.39 million.
  • Net interest income: $115.80 million versus $110.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Seacoast Banking have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

