NBT (NBTB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) reported $149.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.24 million, representing a surprise of +0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NBT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.3% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $42.43 million versus $42.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $106.72 million compared to the $105.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NBT have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

