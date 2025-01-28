Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ServisFirst (SFBS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS - Free Report) reported revenue of $131.97 million, up 21% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +8.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ServisFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 35.5% versus 36% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets: $16.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.27 billion.
  • Credit card income: $1.87 million versus $2.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $123.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.18 million.
  • Total Non-interest income: $8.80 million versus $8.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Increase in cash surrender value life insurance (Bank-owned life insurance income): $2.13 million compared to the $2.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.65 million compared to the $2.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking: $1.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.89 million.
  • Other Operating Income: $0.64 million versus $0.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ServisFirst have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

