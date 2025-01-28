Back to top

Emerson Acquires Remaining Stake in AspenTech to Boost Portfolio

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) (AspenTech) for $7.2 billion. It is worth noting that EMR acquired a 55% majority stake in AspenTech in 2022, later increasing its ownership to around 57%. 

Based in Bedford, MA, AspenTech provides asset optimization software solutions. The company's solutions aid customers in asset-intensive industries in addressing the twin problem of fulfilling the growing resource demand of a population that is expanding quickly while simultaneously conducting business in a more sustainable way.

EMR’s Acquisition Rationale

Per the deal, EMR will offer $265 in cash for each of the remaining shares of AspenTech. This transaction values the to-be-acquired company at a market capitalization of $17.0 billion, with an enterprise value of $16.8 billion. When acquired, AspenTech will be a fully owned subsidiary of Emerson.

The acquisition aligns with Emerson’s strategy of acquiring businesses to enhance its operations and expand its market presence. The inclusion of AspenTech will boost EMR’s automation portfolio. It will enable the company to penetrate new markets and advance its capabilities in software-defined control.

The buyout is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, conditioned on the fulfillment of certain customary closing conditions. Emerson plans to fund the transaction using its available cash and debt financing.

EMR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

EMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is benefiting from solid momentum in the Intelligent Devices and Software and Control segments. Strength in the energy and power end markets is aiding the Final Control business. A strong backlog conversion level is aiding the Measurement & Analytical business’ revenues.

In the past year, the stock has gained 38.3% compared with the industry’s 9.6% growth.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the rising cost of sales due to increasing material and freight costs may hurt profitability.

