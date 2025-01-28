We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Emerson Acquires Remaining Stake in AspenTech to Boost Portfolio
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) (AspenTech) for $7.2 billion. It is worth noting that EMR acquired a 55% majority stake in AspenTech in 2022, later increasing its ownership to around 57%.
Based in Bedford, MA, AspenTech provides asset optimization software solutions. The company's solutions aid customers in asset-intensive industries in addressing the twin problem of fulfilling the growing resource demand of a population that is expanding quickly while simultaneously conducting business in a more sustainable way.
EMR’s Acquisition Rationale
Per the deal, EMR will offer $265 in cash for each of the remaining shares of AspenTech. This transaction values the to-be-acquired company at a market capitalization of $17.0 billion, with an enterprise value of $16.8 billion. When acquired, AspenTech will be a fully owned subsidiary of Emerson.
The acquisition aligns with Emerson’s strategy of acquiring businesses to enhance its operations and expand its market presence. The inclusion of AspenTech will boost EMR’s automation portfolio. It will enable the company to penetrate new markets and advance its capabilities in software-defined control.
The buyout is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, conditioned on the fulfillment of certain customary closing conditions. Emerson plans to fund the transaction using its available cash and debt financing.
EMR’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
EMR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is benefiting from solid momentum in the Intelligent Devices and Software and Control segments. Strength in the energy and power end markets is aiding the Final Control business. A strong backlog conversion level is aiding the Measurement & Analytical business’ revenues.
In the past year, the stock has gained 38.3% compared with the industry’s 9.6% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, the rising cost of sales due to increasing material and freight costs may hurt profitability.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has remained steady.
Enersys (ENS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.6%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for ENS’ fiscal 2025 (ending March 2025) earnings has increased 8%.