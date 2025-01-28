Back to top

Camden National (CAC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Camden National (CAC - Free Report) reported revenue of $47.58 million, up 22.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +15.73%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camden National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 59.6% versus 62.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent): 2.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $12.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.73 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $35.41 million compared to the $34.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Camden National have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

