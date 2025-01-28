Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sysco (SYY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sysco (SYY - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.15 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sysco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International Foodservice Operations: $3.73 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Revenue- U.S. Foodservice Operations: $14.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Sales- Other: $263 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $283.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
  • Sales- SYGMA: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • SYGMA- Gross Profit: $163 million versus $157.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Other: $65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.22 million.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA: $19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.48 million.
  • Operating income (GAAP)- Other: $4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.88 million.
Shares of Sysco have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

