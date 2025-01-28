We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stock Market News for Jan 28, 2025
U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Monday, triggered by a tech bloodbath, amid fears of an artificial intelligence bubble bursting following the debut of a low-cost Chinese AI model, DeepSeek. However, the Dow managed to end in positive territory.
How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.7% or 289.33 points, to close at 44,713.58.
The S&P 500 declined 1.5% or 88.96 points, to end at 6,012.28 points, to register its largest single-day percentage decline since Jan. 10. Technology, utilities and industrial stocks were the worst performers.
The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) tumbled 4.9%, while the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) lost 2.3%. The Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) declined 1.3%. Four of the 11 sectors of the benchmark index ended in negative territory.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 3.1% or 612.47 points to finish at 19,341.83 points, recording its largest single-day point and percentage loss since Dec. 18.
The fear-gauge CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) was up 20.54% to 17.90. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.1-to-1 ratio. On the Nasdaq, a 1.44-to-1 ratio favored declining issues. A total of 17.39 billion shares were traded on Monday, higher than the last 20-session average of 14.90 billion.
Chinese AI Startup’s Rise Rattles U.S. Markets
Tech stocks bled on Monday, with the Nasdaq recording its biggest single-day decline in terms of both points and percentage since Dec. 18 following the debut of a low-cost Chinese AI model developed at a fraction of the cost being spent in Silicon Valley.
Last week, Chinese startup, DeepSeek, rolled out R1, an open-source free assistant, which the company claims uses cheaper chips and less data. It also outperformed multiple OpenAI tests and over the weekend overtook its U.S. rival ChatGPT in downloads from Apple, Inc.’s ((AAPL - Free Report) ) App Store.
DeepSeek's biggest claim so far has been that the model cost less than $6 million to design, casting doubt on investor expectations that AI will fuel demand across the supply chain, from chipmakers to data centers.
Although Silicon Valley doubts that, DeepSeek’s claims rattled Wall Street, with tech stocks, led by chipmakers taking a massive hit.
NVIDIA Suffers Its Worst Day
The bloodbath saw AI darling NVIDIA Corporation ((NVDA - Free Report) ) taking a massive blow. The semiconductor giant saw nearly $600 billion being wiped off in market value, as its shares plummeted 17%.
Other chipmakers also were not spared, with Broadcom, Inc. ((AVGO - Free Report) ) losing 17.4%, while Microsoft Corporation ((MSFT - Free Report) ) lost 2.1%. Broadcom has a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Besides, beneficiaries of the AI expansion, such as energy providers, also took a hit. Shares of Constellation Energy Corporation ((CEG - Free Report) ) plummeted 21%.
However, some of Monday’s losses were pared as investors rotated into more defensive stocks as a result of the selloff.
Investors Await Fed’s Policy Meeting
Investors are also awaiting the Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting that will begin on Tuesday. Markets are likely to get a clearer picture of the central bank’s future rate cut path although it is almost certain that there will be no rate cut after this meeting.
Markets are currently pricing in a 97% chance of the Fed keeping interest rates unaltered in its January meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Economic Data
This will be a data-heavy week, as a lot of economic reports are scheduled over the next few days. On Monday, the Commerce Department reported that sales of new single-family homes increased 3.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 698,000 units in December, surpassing the consensus estimate of a rise of 675,000 units. Year over year, new home sales rose 6.7% in December.