Company News for Jan 28, 2025

  • Shares of AT&T Inc. ((T - Free Report) ) jumped 6.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.
  • Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s ((HOPE - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share. 
  • Shares of Vistra Corp. ((VST - Free Report) ) plummeted 28.2% as beneficiaries of AI expansion, such as power providers, also were hit hard by the broader tech selloff. 
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s ((AMD - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.4% as part of the broader AI bloodbath.

energy finance semiconductor tech-stocks