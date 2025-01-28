We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
XPLR Infrastructure Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NEP - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 99 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 90.3%. The firm reported a loss of 35 cents per share in the year-ago period.
NEP’s Revenues
The firm’s operating revenues of $294 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369 million by 20.3%. The figure, however, increased 26.7% from $232 million registered a year ago.
Operating revenues in 2024 totaled $1.23 billion compared with $1.08 billion in 2023.
Highlights of NEP’s Earnings Release
Total operating expenses were $810 million compared with the year-ago level of $285 million. This was due to goodwill impairment charge.
The firm reported an operating loss of $516 million compared with a loss of $53 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
On Jan. 23, 2025, NextEra Energy Partners, LP announced that it has changed its name to XPLR Infrastructure, LP, and will begin trading under the new ticker symbol, XIFR, on the New York Stock Exchange from Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
XPLR Infrastructure announced the suspension of distributions to unitholders for an indefinite period. By taking these actions, XPLR Infrastructure adopts a plan that eliminates the need for equity issuances.
The firm is moving from an acquisition and distribution model to a business that invests its retained cash flows in its existing assets and other attractive investments.
XPLR Infrastructure expects to complete its previously announced 1.6-gigawatt repowering program by mid-2026.
NEP’s Financial Condition
The firm had cash and cash equivalents of $283 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $274 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Long-term debt totaled $4.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $4.94 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities for 2024 totaled $800 million compared with $731 million a year ago.
NEP’s Guidance
For 2025, XPLR Infrastructure expects adjusted EBITDA to be roughly flat year over year.
For 2026, XPLR Infrastructure expects the portfolio to deliver adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.75-$1.95 billion. The decline in adjusted EBITDA of approximately $105 million is due to the expected sale of the Meade pipeline investment in the fourth quarter of 2025.
XPLR Infrastructure anticipates free cash flow before growth to be in the range of $600-$700 million in 2026. It expects the metric to remain relatively consistent through the end of the decade.
NEP’s Zacks Rank
The firm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
