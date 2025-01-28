We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Higher Expenses to Hurt Apollo's Q4 Earnings, AUM Growth to Support
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4, before market open. While APO’s quarterly earnings are anticipated to have declined from the year-ago reported level, revenues are expected to have risen.
In the last reported quarter, APO’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were primarily aided by strong performance across all segments. Higher assets under management (AUM) balances supported results. However, rising expenses acted as a headwind in the quarter.
Apollo’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average earnings surprise being 1.09%.
Apollo’s Q4 Earnings and Sales Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APO’s earnings of $1.90 has moved downward over the past seven days. The figure indicates a decline of nearly 1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $950 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 19.5%.
Apollo’s Partnership Expansion in Q4
In November 2024, Apollo extended its multi-billion-dollar partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, focusing on global origination opportunities. This move is likely to have bolstered Apollo’s Capital Solutions business and boosted its fourth-quarter performance by expanding its global investment opportunities and increasing deal flow.
Key Factors & Estimates for APO in Q4
Supported by overall asset inflows on the back of favorable markets, the company’s total AUM balance is expected to have improved. Also, its diversified asset classes, client bases and geographies are likely to have supported AUM growth in the quarter-to-be reported.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total AUM in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $755.4 billion, which suggests a sequential rise of 3.1%.
The consensus estimate for management fees (segment earnings) for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $730.8 million, indicating a sequential rise of 2.9%.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the consensus estimate for fee-related performance fees (segment earnings) is pegged at $58.15 million, indicating a rise of 2% from the previous quarter’s reported number.
The consensus estimate for net capital solutions fees and other (segment earnings) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pinned at $149.1 million, indicating a sequential decline of 6.2%.
On the cost front, the company’s ongoing investments in building out its capital formation and credit investing teams, along with charges related to mergers, is likely to have kept the expenses base elevated in the fourth quarter.
What Our Model Predicts for APO
Per our proven model, the chances of APO beating estimates this time are low. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.
Earnings ESP: Apollo has an Earnings ESP of -0.55%.
Zacks Rank: APO currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.
APO Peers Worth a Look
Here are a couple of asset managers that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 6. The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +4.75% at present.

AB's quarterly earnings estimates have remained unchanged at 81 cents per share over the past week.
AB’s quarterly earnings estimates have remained unchanged at 81 cents per share over the past week.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 29. The company, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present, has an Earnings ESP of +1.73%.
AMP’s quarterly earnings estimates have moved downward to $8.94 over the past week.