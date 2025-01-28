Back to top

BlackBerry (BB) and Elastic (ESTC) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. That is exactly what he found for this week's version of zack's rank buy.

BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and a F for Value. Most of us can remember back to when the smartest phone around was a blackberry. Android and iPhone have wrestled away control of this smartphone market and this company has shifted to autonomous vechiles.

Elastic (ESTC - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a B for Growth and a F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. The company provides observational data flow and is had a breakout day on Tuesday January 28. The stock jolted higher by more than 9% intraday as AI software plays bounced back following the market wide draw down on fears of DeepSeek altering the sector.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.


