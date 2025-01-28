Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qorvo (QRVO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) reported revenue of $916.32 million, down 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.61, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901.32 million, representing a surprise of +1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Qorvo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- HPA: $171.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $168.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%.
  • Revenue- ACG: $635.10 million versus $611.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.9% change.
  • Revenue- CSG: $109.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Qorvo here>>>

Shares of Qorvo have returned +25.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise