Cisco Systems (CSCO) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) ending at $59.43, denoting a +0.59% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.
The seller of routers, switches, software and services's shares have seen a decrease of 0.19% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 4.6% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.86 billion, showing an 8.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $55.93 billion, indicating changes of -2.14% and +3.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% upward. Right now, Cisco Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Cisco Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.77 of its industry.
Investors should also note that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 3.58 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.