Hologic (HOLX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) standing at $71.77, reflecting a -1.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

Shares of the medical device maker witnessed a gain of 0.66% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hologic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.01, reflecting a 3.06% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.03 billion, indicating a 1.39% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.27 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.66% and +3.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hologic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower within the past month. At present, Hologic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hologic is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.24, so one might conclude that Hologic is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that HOLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.


