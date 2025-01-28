We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) ending at $114.43, denoting a -0.5% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.
The chipmaker's stock has dropped by 6.07% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
The upcoming earnings release of Advanced Micro Devices will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. On that day, Advanced Micro Devices is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.96%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.52 billion, indicating a 21.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. Advanced Micro Devices is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.67. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.42.
Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.