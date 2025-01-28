We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $24.10, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.
Shares of the construction company have appreciated by 1.55% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 1.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.30, signifying a 132.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.09 billion, indicating a 6.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Tutor Perini boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Tutor Perini's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.06.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.