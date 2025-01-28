We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $16.28, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.92% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Oscar Health, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.12%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.46 billion, indicating a 71.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oscar Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.31. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.98.
We can also see that OSCR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.