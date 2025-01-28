Back to top

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) ending at $86.41, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.92% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.27% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 238.46% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $149.51 million, up 32.36% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.93% higher. MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.38 of its industry.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

