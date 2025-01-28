We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $9.03, indicating a -1.42% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 3.57% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.03 billion, down 23.15% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VALE S.A. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.42% lower. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.96, which means VALE S.A. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
It is also worth noting that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.