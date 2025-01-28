Back to top

Logitech (LOGI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $1.59 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion, representing a surprise of +7.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Logitech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Pointing Devices: $217.05 million compared to the $207.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Keyboards & Combos: $236.75 million compared to the $228.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Webcams: $84.42 million compared to the $82.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Headsets: $45.89 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Net Sales- Video Collaboration: $176.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $163.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Net Sales- Gaming: $466.72 million versus $407.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $43.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.2%.
  • Net Sales- Tablet Accessories: $77.43 million compared to the $70.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.
Shares of Logitech have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

