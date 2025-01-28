Back to top

Stryker (SYK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Stryker (SYK - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.44 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.01, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 billion, representing a surprise of +1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by Geography- International: $1.56 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Net Sales by Geography- United States: $4.87 billion versus $4.68 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine: $2.55 billion versus $2.59 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.
  • Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology: $3.88 billion compared to the $3.76 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees: $687 million versus $673.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine: $186 million versus $337.22 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.5% change.
  • Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips: $463 million versus $457.61 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Other: $222 million compared to the $176.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities: $996 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $935.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
  • Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $790 million compared to the $811.02 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Endoscopy: $1.01 billion versus $971 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.
  • Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical: $1.14 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
Shares of Stryker have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

