Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Manhattan Associates (MANH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) reported revenue of $255.8 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.48 million, representing a surprise of +0.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Manhattan Associates performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $119.48 million versus $121.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $33.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
  • Revenue- Cloud subscriptions: $90.33 million compared to the $89.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Hardware: $6.97 million versus $5.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.2% change.
  • Revenue- Software license: $5.45 million versus $3.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Manhattan Associates here>>>

Shares of Manhattan Associates have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise