Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) standing at $14.56, reflecting a +1.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.29% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 6, 2025. On that day, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $282.69 million, indicating a 17.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
LSPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +150% and +20.93%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.5.
We can additionally observe that LSPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.