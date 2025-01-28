We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Hamilton Insurance (HG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) ending at $19.72, denoting a -0.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.92% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.
Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a gain of 4.44% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.76, showcasing a 33.91% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $571.22 million, up 15.36% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hamilton Insurance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% lower. Hamilton Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.98.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.