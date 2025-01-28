Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) closed at $442.10, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 4.57% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 13, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.34, marking a 12.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $418.32 million, showing a 19.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.67% decrease. As of now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.69 for its industry.

One should further note that KNSL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.28.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Published in

