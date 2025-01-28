Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) standing at $3.70, reflecting a +0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 64.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $54.17 million, up 33.54% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Published in

