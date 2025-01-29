Back to top

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB - Free Report) reached $28.98, with a -1.53% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 11.82% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 10% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $129.92 million, up 116.57% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.21% increase. Right now, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

