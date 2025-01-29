We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $6.95, indicating a -1.7% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 2.91% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Uranium Energy to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.4 million, showing a 34400% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $129.85 million, demonstrating changes of +122.22% and +57868.75%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Uranium Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Uranium Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 353.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.59.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 133, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
