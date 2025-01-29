We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
AudioEye (AEYE) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) ending at $18.63, denoting a +0.87% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 18.25% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.81%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AudioEye in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.18, reflecting a 63.64% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.73 million, indicating a 23.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AudioEye. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AudioEye is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AudioEye currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.2, which means AudioEye is trading at a discount to the group.
One should further note that AEYE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.19.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.