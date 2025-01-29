Back to top

Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Veritex Holdings (VBTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $106.2 million, up 36.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $113.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was -3.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Veritex Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (GAAP): 67% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 60.1%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans held for investment (NPLs): $54.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.41 million.
  • Total nonperforming assets (NPAs): $79.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.79 million.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $11.95 billion compared to the $12.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.55 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $96.14 million compared to the $99.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Veritex Holdings have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

