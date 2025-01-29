Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Hanmi Financial (HAFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.81 million, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was +9.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hanmi Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.2%.
  • Net interest margin: 2.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $7.32 billion compared to the $7.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Non-interest income: $7.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.17 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $53.45 million compared to the $52.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.17 million.
  • Other operating income: $2.36 million compared to the $3.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trade finance & other service charges and fees: $1.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.14 million.
Shares of Hanmi Financial have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

