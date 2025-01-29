Back to top

Renasant (RNST) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Renasant (RNST - Free Report) reported revenue of $167.1 million, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +19.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Renasant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio (GAAP): 67.6% versus 66.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Nonperforming Loans: $113.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.54 million.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $121.95 million compared to the $133.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $16.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.90 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $132.88 million compared to the $130.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest income (FTE): $135.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.79 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $34.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.12 million.
Shares of Renasant have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

