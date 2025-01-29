Back to top

Compared to Estimates, RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

RenaissanceRe (RNR - Free Report) reported $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $8.06 for the same period compares to $11.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.61, the EPS surprise was +5.91%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RenaissanceRe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year: 58.7% compared to the 60.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Underwriting Expense Ratio: 33% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.9%.
  • Combined Ratio: 91.7% compared to the 92.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty: 69.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64%.
  • Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty: 34.5% compared to the 33.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty: 103.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97.7%.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $2.53 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures: $14.65 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $428.81 million versus $430.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
  • Net premiums earned- Property: $938.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $969.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Revenues- Other income (loss): $1.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +684%.
  • Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
Shares of RenaissanceRe have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

