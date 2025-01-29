Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Alerus (ALRS) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Alerus (ALRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.16 million, up 53.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.55 million, representing a surprise of +15.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alerus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 73.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 76.9%.
  • Net interest margin, tax-equivalent: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $4.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5 billion.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income: $33.98 million versus $33.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Retirement and benefit services: $16.49 million versus $16.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $38.28 million versus $31.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management: $7.01 million versus $6.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other: $6.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.93 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $0.64 million versus $1.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking: $3.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
  • Total Noninterest income: $33.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.31 million.
Shares of Alerus have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

