Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Alerus (ALRS) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2024, Alerus (ALRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.16 million, up 53.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.55 million, representing a surprise of +15.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Alerus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Efficiency ratio: 73.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 76.9%.
- Net interest margin, tax-equivalent: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
- Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $4.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5 billion.
- Tax-equivalent net interest income: $33.98 million versus $33.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Retirement and benefit services: $16.49 million versus $16.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net interest income: $38.28 million versus $31.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Wealth management: $7.01 million versus $6.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Other: $6.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.93 million.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $0.64 million versus $1.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Mortgage banking: $3.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
- Total Noninterest income: $33.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.31 million.
Shares of Alerus have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.