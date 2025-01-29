Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ashland (ASH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ashland (ASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $405 million, down 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433.23 million, representing a surprise of -6.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ashland performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intermediates: $33 million versus $34.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Specialty Additives: $115 million versus $115.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Personal Care: $134 million versus $133.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences: $134 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science: $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.61 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates: $6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.63 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives: $13 million versus $7.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care: $30 million compared to the $22.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Ashland have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

